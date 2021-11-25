Matchroom Boxing supremo Eddie Hearn's exciting response when quizzed on Portsmouth shining star Mikey McKinson's next ring outing

Portsmouth's Michael McKinson. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom

But Hearn poured cold water over a possible blockbuster welterweight showdown for McKinson with huge American star Jarron Ennis.

The Pompey Problem, with a 21-0 unbeaten professional record, is expected to be back out early next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old's welterweight stock has risen with big wins over Chris Kongon and Runowski this year and he is currently ranked fourth in the world by the WBO.

When quizzed on a possible next opponent for McKinson during an Instagram live video, Hearn did reveal his next opponent would not be 28-0 American Ennis - currently ranked at five in the WBO standings.

But Matchroom's main man Hearn did say his team and McKinson's management MTK Global are working on something 'very big' for the Pompey fighter.

In a short and simple Instagram live response, Hearn said: ‘Mikey The Problem - big news coming soon.

‘Is Micahel McKinson fighting Jaron Ennis? No. But we're working on a very big fight for Mikey McKinson. ’

Could that mean a possible first step across the pond to fight in the States? Well, all three of the fighters ranked above McKinson in the WBO rankings are American – if he was to take that route – although one of those is Shawn Porter who announced his retirement after defeat at the weekend in a bout with WBO world welterweight title holder and now 38-0 man Terence Crawford. While a meeting with Crawford would surely come too soon for The Problem.

Other possible avenues could be a American showdown with number one ranked WBO and the ferocious Vergil Ortiz Jr - scheduled to be back out on January 22 - who has won all 18 of his professional bouts inside the distance.

While Danny Garcia, last out in a unanimous defeat to Errol Spence Jr in December 2020, is the other American who currently makes up the WBO top-five ranked welterweights.