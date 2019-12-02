Have your say

Matt Bergin stormed to glory in the 73rd edition of the Victory five-mile race on Sunday.

The Bedford and County Athletics Club runner broke the tape in a time of 23mins 39secs.

Lucy Reid was the first female to finish in Victory five mile race. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-11)

He won by a comfortable margin in the event which was staged at the Lakeside complex.

Next home after Bergin was Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers’ Henry McLuckie, who crossed the finish line 39 seconds later.

It was Joe Wade of Isle of Wight-based Ryde Harriers that completed the top three in this year’s event.

He crossed the finish line in a time of 24:31, with Crawley Atheltics Club’s Paul Navesey in fourth (25:05).

Runners take on the Victory five mile race. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-25)

In the women’s race, Lucy Reid took top honours in a time of 27:05 which was enough to secure her a 19th-placed finish overall.

Leading the way for the local clubs that entered runners into the event was Sam Charig.

The junior racer – a member of City of Portsmouth Athletics Club – secured a sixth-placed finish 25:13.

Runners from clubs in the surrounding areas made up a large proportion of the 815 racers that completed the race.

A packed field took on the Victory five mile race. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-23)

Following on from Charig for City of Portsmouth was Callum Crook, who finished 12th overall in a time of 26:28.

Fellow COP members, Ed Dodd (26:32, 14th), Jensen Howard (28:21, 46th) and Rhiannon Dunlop (29:00, 65th) made up the top five from the Portsmouth-based club across the line at the Victory five mile.

n Ashley Leigh led the way for Portsmouth Joggers, with his time of 27:14 securing him 23rd spot.

Ian Hayward (29:08, 69th), Dave Brawn (32:12, 157th), Steve Wooldridge (32:52, 177th) and Rob Langley (34:31, 240th) were the next four to make it home.

Henry McLuckie came home second in the Victory five mile event. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-13)

n For Fareham Crusaders, James Hughes was the first to cross the finish line.

He came home in a time of 27:30 and that secured him 29th overall in the 800-plus field of finishers.

Meanwhile, Emlyn Hughes (28:26, 50th), Mark Bennion (32:14, 163rd), Kerry Riches (33:50, 211th) and George Devine (34:04, 234th) made up the first five Crusaders runners home.

n Rob Arkell led the way for Stubbington Green Runners, coming home in 38th (27:58).

Phil Morgan (29:11, 73rd), Alistair Wakefield (30:53, 118th), Daniel Foster (31:00, 122nd) and David Thorpe (31:08, 129th) made up Stubbington’s top five finishers.