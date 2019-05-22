Matt Partridge seals Gosport Borough move from Salisbury as boss Lee Molyneaux continues recruitment drive

Have your say

Defender Matt Partridge is the latest addition to the Gosport Borough squad for next season after signing from Salisbury FC.

The 25-year-old was released by the Wiltshire club after suffering an injury-hit season.

Partridge started his career in the youth system at Reading progressing through their Academy as captain of their under-18s side.

He signed a one-year professional deal in July 2012 but couldn’t break into the senior side.

In 2014 he signed for League Two outfit Dagenham & Redbridge making 26 appearances.

Since then Partridge has had spells at Newport County, Basingstoke Town, Hungerford Town and Salisbury FC.

Partridge joins Ryan Woodford, Mike Carter and Theo Lewis, all from the Hawks, in signing for the club this summer as manager Lee Molyneaux looks to rebuild the squad.

The boss is working to bring in more new faces in the next few days.