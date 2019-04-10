Maximum effort helps Foresters Arms chop down RAFA to close in on top two

Have your say

Lou Smith fired in a maximum to help Foresters Arms B beat RAFA B 7-2 and move within two points of the top two in the Gosport Ladies’ Winter League.

Katrina Butler’s 64 finish inspired WPM A to a 5-4 triumph against Solent SC A, who had a 135 score from Jean Lloyd, writes Lee Todd.

Carisbrooke’s Hannah Land also scored 135 and finished on the losing side as they went down 6-3 to Market House A.

Queens Head B kept alive their hopes of winning division two as they enjoyed a 6-3 derby victory over Queens Head A.

Seahorse stay two points clear at the head of the table as they overcame Foresters Arms 6-3.

Five Alls had a 138 score from Lyn Jackson as they suffered a 6-3 defeat in division three at the hands of promotion-chasing Green Dragon.

Stoke Snooker A’s Tracey Madgwick scored 133 to help them dispatch White Horse A 5-4 and move level with the leaders.

Queens Hotel beat Gosport Pool Arena 7-2 to move top of division four but the teams below them have a game in hand, including Market House D who sit two points behind after winning 6-3 against Park Tavern.

Bunch of Grapes’ Dan Hill won Bishop’s Waltham & District League division one’s house champions competition while Dave Witts, of Spike Islander, took division two’s title and division three’s went to Priory B’s Craig Buckman.

The trio will play down to a winner on finals night.

Portsmouth Darts Series’ Farehamania competition returns for its sixth outing on Saturday, April 13.

A guaranteed £350 top prize will be up for grabs in the men’s competition at Fareham WMC thanks to sponsors Norjon Engineers.

Entry costs £8 per person with prizes for anyone reaching the last eight. It starts at 2pm and will run alongside a ladies’ event with a £100 top prize and over 50s contest offering £40 to the winner. Early losers can also take part in a plate competition costing £3 to enter.

Before the main events there will be early bird singles and open pairs competitions costing £3 and £8 respectively. Doors open at 10am and the first contest starts at 11am. For more information call Stefan Evrard on 07470 092481.

A top prize of £300 is up for grabs in the Easter Open competition at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club on Saturday, April 20.

Entry costs £7 with the main event starting at 1pm while there is also a doubles contest for £3 per player at 11am.

Doors open at 9am for breakfast.