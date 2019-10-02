McCoubrie heads the 2019 form guide in top flight of Portsmouth Summer Darts League

Jolly Taxpayer C’s Jon McCoubrie was the form player in division one of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer Darts League, taking the aggregate prize with just two losses in 2019.

Team-mate David Smith also earned silverware as his 167 finish was the highest in the top tier.

Milton Arms’ Phil Rudder and Phoenix North End B’s Vince Aston both notched 12-darters for the fastest leg.

In division two Chris Harradine’s 14-dart effort for Rose in June B was the quickest game, while Darren Hogg’s 153 finish for Clarence Gardens was unsurpassed.

The aggregate was a three-way tie between David Place jnr, of Stag B, Lee Todd, of Fountain, and Gareth Young, of George & Dragon - all losing just three games.

Phoenix North End C’s Ian Vincent lost just one game all season as he scooped the division three aggregate crown.

Joe Peters secured the third tier’s highest finish with a 153 check-out while John O’Shea’s 18-darter for Old House at Home was the fastest game.

It was 17-dart legs that were the best in division four with both Froddington Arms’ Paul Miller and Jolly Taxpayer B’s Dave Clarke managing the feat.

Froddington’s Dave Paul won the aggregate with only two losses while a 126 finish for Derby Tavern’s Shane Plummer was the highest check-out.

Lord Chichester A’s Bob Rice and Gary Hayward claimed honours in division five as they registered a 160 game-shot and 18-dart leg respectively.

The aggregate competition was shared by Harvest Home’s Dave King, Lord Chichester C’s Steve Ketchen and Stag A’s Roy Sands, who all lost just two games.