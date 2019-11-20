Mermaid keep the pressure on Portsmouth Darts League pacesetters

Mermaid A kept the pressure on the Portsmouth Men’s Darts League Division 5 leaders with a 6-3 triumph over Admiral Drake A.

Arnie Le Rouge, Pete Oliver and James Poulter built a 3-1 lead, with only Chris Potter providing early resistance from Drake.

Simon Hughes halved Drake’s deficit but James Woolley, Richard Platt and Edward Harding gave Mermaid an insurmountable lead.

Richard Linford won a late consolation for Drake.

Milton Arms are among the Division 1 frontrunners following their 5-4 victory against Shearer Arms.

Bruce Baker gave Shearer the lead, despite Kevin Wilson scoring 180 against him, but Paul

Garland threw an 18-dart leg as he pulled Milton level.

Ricky Udy edged Shearer back in front only for Malcolm Ogden and Paul Emeny to give Milton the lead for the first time.

Brett Smith made it 3-3 before Julian Court put Milton within a set of overall victory.

Shearer’s Del Thomson won the penultimate clash to force a decider which Charlie Linkhorn won for Milton with a 134 game-shot.

Fountain A moved within two points of the top of Division 2 as they won a deciding set to beat Stag B 5-4.

Duncan Cope gave Stag the advantage before Laurie Clark and Steve Todd put Fountain 2-1 up.

Dave Lock restored parity but Kyle McManus put Fountain back in front.

Stag pulled it back to 3-3 thanks to a win from David Place before Fountain’s Colin Ayling moved his side to the brink of victory.

Jim Scammell kept Stag in touch but Lee Todd won the final set for Fountain.

Northcote Hotel enjoyed a 5-4 victory against Compass Rose in Division 3.

Justin Roberts and Paul Morgan gave Northcote a 2-1 lead with sets either side of a Matt Foster triumph.

Rose took control as Andy Deacon and Stuart Deacon put them 3-2 up.

Dave Whiteaway got Northcote back to winning ways before Callum Holland made it 4-3.

Compass were two players short and required redraws for the remaining ties, but lost both to Ashley Jennings and Dave Edwards.

Ian Bates scored 180 as he took the opener for Baffins in their 7-2 loss to Mermaid B, before Martin Simmons, Nigel Young, Rob Knowles and Paul Lipscombe rattled off four on the trot.

Vic Wain won the next leg to keep Baffins in touch but wins from Alan Watson and Terry

Griffiths gave the match to Mermaid.

Mermaid only had eight players so needed a redraw for the final clash which Rob Knowles won for them.

Ricky Williams (Admiral Drake A) threw a 14-dart leg and 180 while his team-mate Chris Jafkins notched 15 and 18-darters and a 106 finish.

Martin Carlyle (Fountain B) and Dave Rogers (Phoenix North End A) both finished legs in 16 darts and Joe Sweetman (Fountain B) had a 17-dart effort.

There were 18 dart legs from Lester Miles (Jolly Taxpayer C), Mike Symes, Barry Stevens (both Admiral Drake B), Lloyd Walker (Phoenix North End B), Darren Barnes (Lord Chichester B), Michael Chandler (Lady Hamilton) and Jon Tazewell (Phoenix North End A).

Walker hit a 180, as did Miles who also had a 130 game-shot.

Geoff Cummings (Newcome Arms A) and Gavin Hall (Phoenix North End C) checked-out on 115 and 114 respectively while Kevin Gilchrist (Lord Chichester B) hit a 108 finish.

Adam Lipscombe (Admiral Drake B), Liam Jafkins (Newcome Arms B), Pete Huntley and Tom Stillwell (both Jolly Taxpayer A) all fired maximums.