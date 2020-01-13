Mike Symes in stunning form to reach Portsmouth Darts League individuals finals night

Admiral Drake B’s Mike Symes was in outstanding form as he fired in 14, 15, 16 and 17-darters and two 180s to reach the finals night of the Portsmouth Darts League’s individual knockout competition.

Symes took the honours at the Old House at Home qualifier with a 2-0 victory over Aaron Canwell of Phoenix North End C.

He had beaten Phoenix North End A’s Paul Jerome by the same scoreline in the previous round.

Canwell, who hit a 132 finish on the night, overcame Old House at Home’s Ian Sprake to reach the final of the qualifier.

Charlie Hymers fired in two maximums at the Jolly Taxpayer as he booked his place in the quarter-finals, guaranteeing his place with a win over Lester Miles who also scored 180.

It was a family affair at The Stag’s qualifier as Harvest Home’s father and son pair Phil King and Dave King faced off in the final with dad Phil emerging victorious.

The other players to reach the quarter-finals are defending champion Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B), Shane Williams (Rose in June B), Lloyd Walker (Phoenix North End B), Justin Hughes (Lord Chichester B) and Dan Jafkins (Newcome Arms B).

Chris Shaw (Phoenix North End A)threw a 15-dart leg on the night and there were maximums from Stag B’s Dave Smith and Fountain A’s Lee Todd.

*

Dan Eade laid down an early marker of his intentions by winning the first event of the new Portsmouth Individual League season.

Eade claimed top spot by beating Luke Getty 4-1 in the final, having previously dispatched Paul Gibbs 4-0 in the semis and Liam Jafkins 4-1 in the last eight.

Getty whitewashed Martin Rees 4-0 in the quarter-finals before edging out Callum Francis 4-3 in the next round.

Lee Smith and Ryan Groves both reached the last eight.

Mike Finlay won the plate contest, beating Bob Crawley into runners-up spot. Finlay overcame Liam McGuire in the semis while Crawley beat Steve Harradine.

Crawley and Francis both threw 13-darters, Rees hit a 156 finish and Francis and Getty notched four maximums each.

*

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Big finishes from Paul Wolfe and Dave Witts couldn’t prevent Gardeners dropping to third place in Division 1 following a 7-2 loss to leaders Bishop’s Waltham SC A.

Wolfe hit a 116 game-shot and Witts checked-out on 100, while Waltham had a maximum and 13-darter from Steve Perren and 180 and 18-dart leg by Luke Getty.

Darren Cook’s 108 finish inspired Grapes to a 7-2 victory over Bishop’s Waltham SC B to keep them level on points with the table-toppers.

Acorn A leapfrogged Barleycorn A into fourth after edging them out 5-4, while Park Gate RBL C dispatched Hedge End C by the same margin.

Vine’s Rich Curnow bagged a 107 check-out to help them secure a 6-3 victory against Woolston, who had a 130 finish by Graham Munden.

James Graham’s maximum was little consolation for Brewery Bar as they lost 5-4 to Black Dog A.

In Division 2, Park Gate RBL B whitewashed Fox & Hounds 9-0 while Black Dog B enjoyed a 7-2 win against Barleycorn B with Anthony Barrow scoring 180.

Despite Rob Bennett’s 110 game-shot, his Dolphin side suffered a 5-4 defeat to Priory B.

Linden Tree B stay two points clear at the top thanks to a 6-3 win against Priory C.

Second-placed Priory A kept the pressure on as they beat Acorn SC B 5-4, while Bishopstoke triumphed 6-3 against Shedfield.