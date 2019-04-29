The Wightlink Warriors had the tables turned on them at Mildenhall on Sunday as the Fen Tigers gained revenge for their defeat on the Isle of Wight last Thursday.

Warriors were only four points in arrears after 13 of the 15 heats.

But the home side suddenly found their gating skills and finished the meeting with two 5-1 advantages to put a somewhat flattering complexion on the 51-39 scoreline.

There was no lack of effort from the visitors.

Skipper Ben Morley took four straight heat wins before falling in the last race chasing down the Fen Tigers pair.

Meanwhile, team-mate Georgie Wood clocked three wins until mechanical gremlins caused him to slow and lose position in the last race.

The Warriors reserves also worked overtime for points but with scant reward.

In a reverse of Thursday’s fixture, it was the home side that produced a more rounded display and adapted better to track conditions that had changed after the mid-meeting interval.

Warriors team manager, Kev Shepherd, said: ‘We were in close touch until the last two races, but they went against us as the Fen Tigers found their gating skills and our riders hit trouble.

‘That said, this was our best performance at Mildenhall for some time and we look to build on our home win last week when we entertain Plymouth on Thursday.’