Milestones, new bests and great weather for Queen Elizabeth parkrun 321

It was a spectacular morning at Queen Elizabeth Country Park with fantastic weather for the 321st event.

Garry Applin completed his century to join the 100 milestone club.

Dwayne Bartram got a new personal best in his 195th Queen Elizabeth parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Haslemere Border AC runner David Jarrett finished in first position.

His time was 19min 00sec and he was just one second outside his personal best of 18.59 for the hilly course.

Louise Griffin, of Baffins Fitclub, has been running very well and she showed her strong form with a personal best of 22.51 to finish first lady.

Talented junior Clara Jackson was second in 22.59.

QE parkrun stalwart Dwayne Bartram got a brilliant new personal best of 21.58.

It was his 195th parkrun and he has done every single one of them at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

Paul Mitchinson finished first at Havant parkrun in 18.23, with Tom Hoskinson second in 18.42.

Marjorie Huet-Martin ran 20.55 as she finished first lady.

It was the 250th Chichester parkrun and Leo Stallard led the way for his 50th with a time of 17.31.

Emily Moore finished first lady in 21.23, while 231 people completed the undulating course at Oaklands Park.

The 161st Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun saw James Hughes set the pace with 17.38 at the front.

Rowena Barker finished first lady in 21.39.

Michele Webb completed her 100th parkrun and she was joined by friends for a great celebration and cake after.

In the 299th Southsea parkrun Sam Stow ran 17.19 to take first position and City of Portsmouth’s Sophie Whittaker had a strong run to finish first lady in a new personal best of 19.30.

Neil Maxwell completed his 100th parkrun.

This Saturday coming will be a special celebration for event 300.

At Whiteley parkrun it was event 114 and Josh Goldfinch took first position in 17.40.

Hannah Molyneaux finished first lady in 21.24.

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun had 555 finishers for their 210th event.

Stacey Read and Philip Scott both completed their 100th parkruns.

Adam Kimber finished first at Fareham parkrun with a good new personal best of 17.55.

Jo Gilholm was first lady and she also got her quickest time at Cams Hall with 21.20.

Richard Hall completed his 100th parkrun and junior Jonathan Hodgson also reached his century.