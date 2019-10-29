Mitchinson maintains impressive 2019 parkrun record

Paul Mitchinson maintained his superb record in Havant parkruns this year.

In his 10th event of 2019, the Victory AC member collected his sixth win - and in the other four races he finished runner-up.

Victory AC members at the Havant parkrun

His latest winning time was 18.52, while City of Portsmouth teenager Ellie Farrow was a superb fourth in 19.58. It was the third time in four Havant parkruns this year the 15-17 age group runner had finished fourth.

Thomas Parmenter - another 15-17 group runner - was seventh in a new pb of 21.11, while Cory Bailey (vet 45-49) was 10th on his Havant debut and in only his fourth ever parkrun in 21.39.

Victory AC’s Hannah Lowry, on her 199th parkrun appearance, was second female to finish in 22.30 (18th), and clubmate Jo Gilham was third in 22.40 (21st).

Zippy Grice made his 12th Fareham parkrun appearance, and finished in the top five for the 12th time.

The Stearne family from Havant (from left) Ella, 12, dad Rob, Tom, 10, and mum Sarah

The Aldershot, Farnham & District runner (vet 45-49) collected his third win in 18.36, while local runner Emlyn Hughes (Fareham Crusaders) was third in 19.10.

Stubbington’s David Mallard was fourth in 19.20, while Gosport Road Runners’ Nikki Moxham was first woman in fifth place in 19.25.

Tristan Barnes - a 11-14 junior male - ran a pb of 20.53 for 10th place.

Jonathan Mayhew, a member of the Fareham-based Run Verity club, was 23rd in a pb 22.42.

Havant parkrun volunteers

One place behind was Mark Jennings, a member of the impressively-named Crazy Flying Monkey Space Invaders club, who clocked a pb 22.44.

There was a youthful look to the latest Whiteley parkrun top four.

Though Eastleigh’s Martin Stockley (25-29 age) won in 17.19, the next three positions were filled by youngsters.

City of Portsmouth Ac’s Joshua Goldfinish (15-17) was second in 17.48, Southampton’s Harry Roebuck (11-14) was third in 18.30 and Josh Horner (11-14) fourth in 18.31.

Ladies winner Ellie Farrow

In fifth, clocking a pb of 18.55, was Stubbington’s Phil Morgan.

Chichester AC’s Emily Moore - making her fourth Whiteley appearance - was first woman home in a pb 19.50 (eighth).

It was a fast event - with all 223 finishers clocking in at under 49 minutes.