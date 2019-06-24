Mixed fortunes for Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki sidecar duo Ricky Stevens and Ben Holland

The Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki sidecar teams of Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood and Ben Holland and Lee Watson endured a challenging weekend in the Molson Group British Sidecar Championship.

Both outfits were in action at the Massingberd-Mundy Lincoln Red Beef International Sidecar Revival at Cadwell Park for the third round of the competition.

However, the quartet suffered mixed fortunes.

Stevens, from Portsmouth, and Ryan Charlwood were still recovering from the fallout of their clash with Ben and Tom Birchall during round two at Brands Hatch.

The bike had been fully repaired, but with Charlwood unable to compete because of a shoulder injury, Stevens was hoping to secure some much-needed championship points with substitute passenger Phil Knapton.

Free practice on Friday went well, with the pair finishing in 10th.

And they continued to improve on their times, qualifying for the first race on Saturday in sixth - just behind team-mates Holland, from Havant, and Watson (fifth).

However, the duo had to pull out at the last minute after Stevens' vision started to deteriorate following the bleeding behind the eyes he suffered in last week’s crash.

Meanwhile Holland/Watson, who were looking to better their third-place finish at Brands Hatch and move up the championship table, had to miss two races following technical faults.

In race one the fairing jumped out of its point on The Mountain and the duo were unable to continue.

Then, during Sunday’s warm-up, they detected water which meant missing the second race.

Despite starting in 21st on the grid in race three, however, they managed to battle their way up the rankings to finish eighth.

Stevens said: 'After the events of the last round it was touch and go whether I would be able to compete.

'And while I felt fine on Friday, it became clear in free practice and qualifying on Saturday that I’m still not fully fit.

'Ryan is also still suffering from an old shoulder injury that was aggravated by the crash at Brands.

'We’re very grateful to Phil Knapton for stepping in at the last minute and doing such a sterling job, but sadly it wasn’t enough.

'At least we know the bike is okay and hopefully after more rest and recuperation Ryan and I will be back in action at Knockhill.'

Holland said: 'We were really pleased with our first podium of the season at Brands Hatch last weekend and came to Cadwell feeling full of confidence.

'In the first free practice session on Friday we finished in fourth, followed by fifth in qualifying, which put us on row three on the grid for the first race on Saturday.

'However, for the rest of the weekend we were dogged by technical issues which was really disheartening.

'After finishing eighth in the final race at least we’ve come away from Cadwell with a smile on our face and we’re looking forward to further proving just what we’re capable of, given the chance, at Knockhill!'