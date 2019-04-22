Moneyfields produce a five-star showing at Fleet

Moneyfields recorded an emphatic 5-1 win at Fleet Town in the Southern League division one south.

A fast start saw Moneyfields quickly take control of the match.

Dave Carter’s men grabbed the opening goal in the first minute.

They made it 2-0 with a penalty after 18 minutes.

The third goal arrived on 29 minutes as they looked to cement a position in the top four against the bottom side who had lost 30 out of 36 matches coming into the game.

The goals kept flowing for Moneys with a fourth on 32 minutes.

Fleet then had a man sent off before Carter’s men added a fifth with 40 minutes played.

On 52 minutes the home side got a goal back to give their fans something to cheer on a day when it was free entry for all spectators.

That was the end of the scoring as Moneyfields played out the comfortable win.

Meanwhile, in the Bostik League premier division Bognor drew 0-0 with Whitehawk at Nyewood Lane.