Moneyfields set sights on home comforts in the Southern League play-offs

Moneyfields still have their focus fully on securing a home semi-final tie in the Southern League division one south play-offs.

To stand any chance of achieving it they must beat Larkhall Athletic at Dover Road on Saturday (3pm).

They start the final day of the league season in fourth place a point behind Cirencester Town.

At the same time a defeat could see them slip to fifth which could condemn them to playing all their play-off games away from home.

Dave Carter wants to enjoy home comforts if he can.

The Moneys boss said: ‘All the time it is possible the aim has to be to finish third and get a home tie.

‘Though we are already in the play-offs we won't be taking our foot off the pedal.

‘It is important we keep a bit of momentum as we head into the next stage.

‘It is the first time the club have found themselves in a play-off situation.

‘From day one of the season it has always been our ambition.

‘It has been an achievement to get here and now we want to be successful in them.’

Carter accepts his team will need to tighten up defensively and produce a 90-minute performance.

They have not done that in some recent games.

At Evesham they were guilty of gifting the home side two early goals leaving themselves a mountain to climb.

Against Cirencester Town they got themselves into an excellent position only to drop two points.

Moneyfields led 3-1 with 10 minutes left only to concede two poor goals.

Carter added: ‘We played well in spells in both games but committed poor errors which cost us.

‘Mainly they were down to poor decision making.

‘When we get ourselves into good positions we must see games out.

‘That was something we were doing well at the start of the season and must get back to.’

Carter has boosted his squad by registering two new players.

Goalkeeper Declan McCarthy has arrived from Fareham Town as cover for Steve Mowthorpe.

Experienced midfield player Steve Ramsey has also joined from AFC Portchester.