Morley and Wirtzfeld returning to Isle of Wight Warriors for 2020 National League speedway season

Chad Wirtzfeld has become the fourth rider to sign for the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors ahead of the 2020 season. I

It will be the Dorset-based teenager’s second season on the Island after making good progress in 2019.

Ben Morley

Such was his improvement he forced his way into the main body of the Warriors line-up having started the year at reserve.

His on-track performances earned him a 3.81 year end average, almost double his initial 2.00.

Wirtzfeld, 16, is likely to start in the number two race jacket riding alongside returning captain Ben Morley.

Warriors’ co-promoter Barry Bishop said: ‘Chad has been one of our most dedicated trainees at training nights.

‘The fact he significantly increased his racing average in his first year gives us cause to think that there is a lot more to come.’

Wirtzfeld said: ‘I’m very pleased to have been asked to ride for the Warriors again. Last year was my first in proper team competition and sometimes it was hard.

‘Some of the away tracks were new and took quite a bit of getting used to, but I got better as the season went on and moving into the team at number two was another big challenge.’

Morley will be wearing the number one race jacket with a 9.18 average in 2020 - his third consecutive season as the Warriors talisman.

Warriors team manager Jackie Vatcher enthused: ‘Ben was the first name on our wish list for 2020.

‘He’s a marvellous captain, a consistent high scorer at all tracks and is a terrific ambassador for all that the club tries to do on the Island.

‘Surprisingly, he hasn’t yet secured a doubling-up ride at a Championship side so he will be going all out to register big scores and put himself in the shop window.’

Morley added: ‘I have had two brilliant years here and to be asked back was just what I wanted.

‘The Warriors may not be the biggest club in British speedway, but everyone there is so committed to making speedway work and it’s an absolute thrill to be involved in moving the sport forward.’

Warriors had previously announced Connor Coles and Macauley Leek as signings ahead of next year’s National League campaign.