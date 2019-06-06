Have your say

Zak Truscott may be keeping hold of his mum’s cue for a little longer.

It certainly did the business in the week five action of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar, writes Tim Dunkley.

Owen Jenkins. Picture: Tim Dunkley

Truscott compiled the highest break of 30 in the deciding frame of his 2-1 victory over defending champion Samuel Laxton.

And the 15-year-old, who’s own cue is being re-tipped, was undefeated in all three of his matches.

But it didn’t stop Laxton from joining Jamie Wilson at the top of division one.

George Laxton won the second group to move up to fourth, one point below Truscott.

Callum White, in only his second week, was also undefeated and is steadily climbing the table.

Harry Wilson leads division two and Tyler Mack heads division three.

Two days earlier, 10-year-old Owen Jenkins replaced Tyler Rodgers at the top of division one after an undefeated run in the Monday Junior Snooker League.

Three straight wins took Billy Reid up to joint third with Harry Wilson.

The rest of the big guns, who missed the inaugural fixtures on bank holiday Monday, made for an interesting five-man bottom group.

Jamie Wilson prised himself away from his new Star table and took the honours ahead of Samuel Laxton and Truscott.

And division one champion-elect Rhys Pearce has not taken his foot off the gas in the Junior Pool League.

He was undefeated in nine matches and extended his lead over defending champion Keira Hiscock to 23.5 points.

The divisions are now locked for the final two weeks. Seven-year-old Jayden Hickley missed out on a top-flight spot by half a point.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.