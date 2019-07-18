Natalie Dickinson expresses thanks after triumphant Suki gymnastics competition at Fareham Leisure Centre

Have your say

Suki are celebrating a ‘fabulous’ competition at the Fareham Leisure Centre.

The event, for Introductory Aerobic Code (IAC) and Recreational Aerobic Code (RAC) gymnasts, was well supported by other aerobic clubs.

A total of 40 talents delivered 21 routines during an action-packed day.

And Natalie Dickinson has saluted the crucial backing Suki received in making the event a success.

The Gosport club’s head coach said: ‘We had a fabulous uptake and support from other aerobic clubs.

‘That meant we had one full day of routines ranging from new beginners to experienced gymnasts.

‘On behalf of the coaching team and committee, I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who stepped forward and supported the event.

‘From setting up on Friday evening, running sections throughout the day to derigging in the evening.

‘Without them it would not have been possible and we are extremely grateful.’

The day began with the IAC competition, where gymnasts compete in teams no smaller than three and have a set routine.

Dylan Cowie, Megan Toastivine, Betsy Huppler, Esmee White and Baylie Rose Fisher nearly doubled their score from the Southern Region Open Championships.

They recorded a superb 62.7 points to win the silver medal in the level two under-10 category.

Robyn Matthews, Ruby Watkins, Sophia Pethick, Ellie May Hutchings and Tori Duggan won bronze in the level three under-10 competition, stepping up on their regional score with 90.7.

Carly Burch, Charlene Green, Jennah Santos and Jannah Santos soared to gold in the level three 11-plus category.

They registered a whopping 106.7 – another huge improvement from the regionals.

Dickinson added: ‘This is a fantastic foundation step into aerobics as it gives our gymnasts the understanding of the basic skills required before they progress.

‘Well done to all the teams who competed.

‘We cannot wait to see you back out on the floor at the Welsh Championships (in September).’