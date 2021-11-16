Nearly a full set of victories for Portsmouth Hockey's Club's men's section in latest round of league action

Stuart Avery struck twice in Portsmouth first-team's thrilling win over Bournemouth 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 091021-24)

Stuart Avery's early successful penalty stroke set the home side on their way to an entertaining 5-3 South Central Division 1 South triumph.

Pete Hayward restored Portsmouth' s lead after Bournemouth had levelled, but they were pegged back again with the scores all square at 2-2 at the interval.

After four goals in an eventful first half, the same would follow in the second period - only this time Portsmouth grabbed three of them.

Avery bagged his second of the match after a slick penalty corner routine as the hosts went ahead for a third time.

Bournemouth were then reduced to 10-men and Portsmouth took full advantage, netting through Jack Boswell - while Hayward got a second - to wrap up a 5-3 first-team victory.

Portsmouth 2nds bounced back from South Central Division 3 South defeat last time out to record a comfortable 4-0 win over Swanage & Wareham.

Good work from Sam Hagreaves and Chris Palmer saw the latter finish off a move and open the scoring after being teed up by his team-mate.

Captain Jon Farmer was forced off with an ankle injury which meant some positional changes were required.

But after adapting to the adjustments Palmer this time assisted Hargreaves who then made it 3-0 just minutes later.

Portsmouth were quite wasteful in the second period until Seb Martin struck late to round off the 4-0 victory.

Things did not quite go to plan for Portsmouth 3rds, who were on the end of a 5-2 defeat against Gillingham 2nds.

Several Portsmouth mistakes allowed their opponents to open up a 4-0 lead by half time.

Both Paul Barnes and Chris Stone struck for Portsmouth after the restart but it was not enough to prevent a 5-2 defeat.

After a goalless first period, Portsmouth 4ths romped to a 4-1 win over Alton 4ths in the South Central Division 1 Solent.

Tom Hughes and Alan Duffy netted within five minutes of the restart as Portsmouth opened up a two-goal advantage.

Bryan Hodges then struck to make it 3-0 and all but put the game beyond Alton.

Although they did pull a goal back, Liam Andrews made sure of the victory, adding another goal, as it finished 4-1.

Rampant Portsmouth 5ths recorded a thumping 9-0 South Central Division 2 Solent triumph over Hamble 4ths.