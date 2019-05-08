Nerves of steel ensure Adrian Binding manages to edge Zac Truscott in Portsmouth competition final

Adrian Binding kept his cool under intense pressure from Zac Truscott to win a dramatic final of the Portsmouth League individual handicap competition.

This match was handicapped and it proved to be a very close battle throughout.

Binding had a 75 handicap and Truscott a 50 handicap.

In frame one both started very nervously as this was their first final each. Binding got in first with a good break but Truscott hit back. A missed yellow allowed Binding back in and he cleared to the black to take the opening frame 69-52.

Truscott got into the groove in the second frame with three good breaks as he took it 62-17 to level up the match.

In frame three Truscott made a good break of 37 with good pots and positional play. He took that 84-15 to go 2-1 up.

Binding was now under pressure but he showed his nerve of steel in the fourth frame.

A missed chance on the yellow from Truscott provided the key chance for Binding and he cleared the colours, including a very difficult black, to take the frame 47-45. That made it 2-2, taking the match into a decider.

It was all about nerve in the final frame. Both players had chances and made breaks but it was Binding’s 25 that proved pivotal. This left Truscott needing snookers which he couldn’t get.

Binding got over the winning line to take the frame 81-56 for a 3-2 match success.