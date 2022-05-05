‘New lease of life’ for Havant CC stalwart Jeremy Bulled as he prepares for Hampshire League season with Fareham & Crofton

The veteran wicket-keeper/batsman has left to join Fareham & Crofton after Havant re-signed ex-Hampshire Academy glovesman George Metzger.

The 44-year-old has already made an impact at his new club, scoring a half-century - 55 - in a pre-season friendly against Gosport Borough.

Bulled returned to Havant for a second stint in 2007, after several years with Liphook & Ripsley.

Havant CC stalwart Jeremy Bulled on his way to a half-century for Fareham & Crofton in a pre-season friendly against Gosport Borough. Picture: Keith Woodland

At the start of last season, the idea was for him and Metzger to share keeping duties with Bulled then ‘stepping away from first team duties - playing for the 2nds, then the 3rds and 4ths as I got older.’

However, Metzger left mid-season to return to Basingstoke & North Hants and Bulled ending up ‘having a good season’ and helping Havant retain the SPL T20 Cup.

In his own mind, he felt he was still first choice keeper for 2022.

But the return of Metzger saw him relinquish his role as director of cricket at Havant and move to Fareham, the town where he moved to live last year.

Ollie Southon, pictured batting in a pre-season friendly against Gosport Borough, has returned to Fareham & Crofton. Picture: Keith Woodland (230421-284)

‘It’s not something I was anticipating,’ said Bulled. ‘I was very sad to leave having had 15 or 16 years there, where we had won a few things and become the dominant team in the local area.

‘Joining Fareham is like a new lease of life.

‘I’ll keep going until my eyes go. I’ll keep playing for as long as the body allows!

‘It already feels different, having been a part of the furniture at Havant.’

Bulled - the leading SPL top flight keeper in 2017 and 2019 in terms of catches and stumpings - amassed 230 SPL runs at 28.75 in the middle order last year, but has batted at No 3 in his friendlies for Fareham so far.

‘I didn’t really know anyone at Fareham. They’ve also signed Ollie Southon, he’s the only player I knew from playing against him at Burridge.

‘I knew Fareham were always pushing towards the top of the Hampshire League, so I knew they were a decent club. Everyone seems nice and hunky dory so far.’

Fareham finished fifth in the top flight of the Hampshire League last year, but suffered a frustrating summer with a host of games cancelled due to bad weather and Covid cases in rival clubs.

In Southon, Fareham have attracted a second proven performer at SPL top flight level.

The opening bowler’s best Premier Division figures are 5-20 against South Wilts in 2018, while he also took 5-21 against Alton last year.

He is no stranger to Fareham, having started his career at Bath Lane, leaving after the 2017 campaign to join Burridge.