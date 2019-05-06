The rising stars from Suki Gymnastics Club shone in the Southern Region competition as they picked up a fantastic haul of medals at Fareham Leisure Centre.

Team Suki entered 29 routines with 47 gymnasts into the first competition of the year. It was a fabulous day with 13 other teams taking part and a total of 282 routines performed over the weekend.

Suki’s incredible team of volunteers assisted setting up the competition at Fareham Leisure Centre and helped to ensure the big occasion ran smoothly.

Gymnasts could pick up medal in the open event (clubs entering the competition from outside the region) and in the closed event (only clubs within the region).

Saturday morning started with the new level of IAC – Introductory Aerobic Code and is the newest level to Aerobic Gymnastics.

Within IAC there are four levels of competition, level one is the simplest version and this increases in difficulty up to level four.

Head coach Natalie Porter praised the gymnasts for the way they performed.

She said: ‘ Suki entered six teams and they did a fabulous job. Pearl Cohen, Isabelle Bowers, Teigan Rose Hines and Baylie Rose Fisher picked up the silver medal in both the open and closed event at level one, under-10 category.

Lucy Tiebel, Scarlet Cohen, Isabel Shields and Demi Trowern picked up the silver in the open event and gold in the closed event for their level two, under-10 routine.

Robyn Matthews, Ruby Watkins, Sophia Pethick and Ellie May Hutchings also picked up the silver in the open and gold in the closed for their level three, under-10 routine.

Finally, Olivia Vincent, Carly Burch, Jannah Santos and Jennah Santos picked up two gold medals in the level three over-11 category. These were fantastic results for our IAC Teams.’

One of the big highlights for Suki overall was the news that Dahlia Welsh, one of the club’s level two coaches was presented with the volunteer of the year award by the Southern Region chairwoman Emily Keane.

Porter added: ‘Dahlia has been with Suki for eight years and after passing her level one qualification in 2014 she has continued her personal development by attending additional one-off opportunities, completing her level two qualification and passing her judging qualification too.

‘She has big visions for the future and continues to help drive the club forward. Dahlia is a credit to our club, and we appreciate everything she does for us and the discipline.’

Suki’s next competition is the Heathrow Open on Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 at Bracknell Leisure Centre.