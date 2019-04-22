It was a disappointing day for the Hawks as they lost 2-0 at Aldershot Town in the battle of the already-relegated sides.

Lee Bradbury had called on his team to finish the season well and a win would have seen them above the Shots in the table after the Easter Monday encounter.

Alfie Rutherford had the first sight of goal but his shot was straight at Aldershot keeper Jake Cole.

On 14 minutes Bernard Mensah boosted the home side with the opening strike of the match.

It was a big blow to the Hawks’ hopes of finishing top of the relegated sides to try to be in position if there would be any reprieve for a team.

Nine minutes later it was 2-0 with Matt McClure scoring for Aldershot to settle any worries the home fans may have had about losing to fellow Hampshire opponents.

Cole saved a Rutherford header but Aldershot were in cruise control at the break with the Hawks not really getting much of a look at the home goal.

The crowd of 1,446, including 94 Hawks fans, saw more of the same in the early stages of the second half.

Josh Huggins made an important block to keep the score down, while Rutherford just missed out on a ball forward from Rory Williams.

The Hawks continued to look for a route back but midfielder Wes Fogden couldn’t quite get into position in the box as he tried turn and was blocked off the ball.

Aldershot were not really troubled as they enjoyed a comfortable afternoon.