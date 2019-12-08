‘No massive celebration’ as Petersfield keep pressure on Hampshire Premier leaders Alton

Petersfield RFC kept the pressure on Hampshire Premier leaders Alton with a five-point bonus point win against Bognor at Penns Place.

They delivered a positive and disciplined performance to run away with a six-try 37-5 success.

Field were buoyed by a large home crowd having hosted the annual VIPs’ lunch attended by over 120.

The home side started strongly with a try on three minutes scored by fly half Nick Blumlein, who also kicked the conversion.

Bognor had arrived with a large pack and, despite being outweighed in this department, Field contested well.

The hosts increased their advantage when Tom Land crossed in the corner to make it 12-0 on 23 minutes.

Five minutes later young scrum half Ethan Ogilive made a break and Blumlein outstripped the defence to score his second try.

Bognor pulled a try back but home winger Jordan Allan secured the try bonus point before the break.

The game became a bit bad-tempered in the second period but Field kept their discipline, adding further tries through number eight Tom Whitehouse and Mat Momber.

Blumlein also added a penalty and a second conversion, taking his points tally to 17.

Director of Rugby Bernie Rhodes said: ‘The lads played extremely well and executed the game plan.

'There was no massive celebration at the end as the squad know that they can get even better.

'Across the club we are playing good rugby and, more importantly, the lads are enjoying themselves on and off the field.'

Fareham Heathens slumped to a 29-16 home defeat to New Milton & District.