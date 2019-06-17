No stopping the charge despite testing conditions for popular Gosport Golden Mile

Have your say

It certainly wasn’t a morning for the faint-hearted on Sunday at the annual race spectacular that is the Gosport Golden Mile.

A strong south-westerly wind and some heavy rain proved the main obstacles to conquer for runners, organisers and volunteers.

Nicky Thomas finished first female in the 5k and was in the Gosport Golden Mile. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The marshals defied the tough weather conditions along the rain-soaked promenade, also battered by the sea spray, as they cheered and supported all the runners during the three morning races.

City of Portsmouth’s Edward Smyth took the success in the first event – the Junior Golden Mile – with a powerful run of 5min 41sec.

This was particularly impressive given it was running into the wind all the way down the seafront course at Stokes Bay.

Second place went to Ellis Thorne who finished in 5.55 with Theo Roiz De Sa, who represents Gosport Young Runners, getting third position in 5.58.

Gosport Young Runners. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160619-7)

The first female was Molly Maher who completed the course in 7.13.

It was a close call with Lauren Green second in 7.17.

Both represent Gosport Young Runners.

Tanisha Gray, of Stubbington Green Runners, took third place in 7.21.

The juniors did well to battle on with 128 completing the run.

Josh Goldfinch ran strongly to win the adult Gosport Golden Mile race in 4.56.

Stuart Price was second in the mile in 5.11, with Danny Millar third in 5.17.

Goldfinch’s excellent effort to get a sub-five time in such adverse conditions saw him lead home 133 finishers.

The City of Portsmouth athlete did the double as well, later winning the Gosport Golden 5k as well in 18.05.

Victoria Ayriss switched to some speed work after her cycling achievements, doing 350 miles from London to Paris over three days this month, and recent multi-sport successes to finish first lady in the mile in 6.24.

Second was Nicky Thomas, of Portsmouth Joggers, in 6.32 and she competed again shortly after to win the 5k with a time of 22.47.

Amy Low took third place in the mile with 6.33.

Bayside Cabin provided excellent race headquarters and overall it was well-attended event despite the rain with lots of determined runners ensuring another memorable morning along Stokes Bay promenade.