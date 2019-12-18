Old House at Home pay high price for forgetfulness in Portsmouth Winter Darts League defeat

Old House at Home paid the price for a player forgetting to sign the sheet as they lost 5-4 to Portsmouth Men’s Winter League Division 3 leaders British Queen after forfeiting a game.

Queen’s Anton Wiseman won the opener before Dale Adams and Kevin Gamblin put Old House 2-1 up.

Michael Long pulled Queen level only for Jack Gamblin to move House into a 3-2 lead.

Steve Clarke restored parity for Queen at 3-3 before Adrian Jones and Peter Neale made it 5-3 to House.

Bob Hatherley won the last set for Queen, meaning the match ended 5-4 to House. But Adams left without signing the sheet, so his win was awarded to Queen’s Dale Simmonds - giving them victory.

Harvest Home came from behind four times to defeat Division 4 table-toppers Mermaid B 5-4.

Paul Lipscombe, Mark Morgan, Mark Mihell and Rob Knowles all edged Mermaid ahead, only for Harvest to immediately hit back through Paul Henty, Steve Bern, Liam Thomson and Ben Mowatt.

With the match poised at 4-4, it was Harvest’s Phil King who won the decider.

Lawrence Arms maintained their 100 per cent record in Division 5 as they triumphed 6-3 over Oyster House B.

Rob McDuff and Joe Peters gave Lawrence a 2-0 advantage before Neil Osborne got Oyster off the mark.

Lawrence then rattled-off four on the trot through Jordan Hopper, Gordon Smith, Jon Stares and Liam Webb.

David A Hatherley and Frank Butcher won the remaining legs as consolations for Oyster.

Jolly Taxpayer C moved into the top flight’s top four following their 5-4 victory over Rose in June B.

Steve Ockendon, Shaun O’Donovan and Jon McCoubrie propelled Taxpayer into a 3-0 lead.

Rose pulled a set back through Micheal Neat before Lester Miles put Taxpayer 4-1 up.

Taxpayer’s Lee O’Donovan hit two maximums in the next set but was beaten by Shane Williams who notched 180 and 14- and 15-dart legs to get Rose back to 4-2.

Paul Taylor won the next set to keep Rose in the match but it was to no avail as David Smith won the next set with a pair of 18-dart legs, giving Taxpayer the match.

Shane Filleul won a late consolation.

Phoenix North End C enjoyed a 7-2 win against Druids Arms B in Division 2.

Gavin Hall got Phoenix off to a winning start before team-mate Aaron Canwell took the second set with a 14-darter and 177 score.

Graham Clow pulled a set back for Druids but, despite Druids’ Mark Pearce throwing an 18-dart leg, Josh Holmes won the fourth set to put Phoenix 3-1 up.

Charlie Mitchell extended Phoenix’s lead before Ray Marsh was on the mark for Druids.

It was one-way traffic from there on as Ian Vincent, Andy Kelleher and Anthony Adams all won for Phoenix with Adams scoring 160.

Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) and Charlie Linkhorn (Milton Arms) both threw 15-dart legs and finished 111 and 108 respectively.

Del Thompson (Shearer Arms) and Ryan Davies (Lord Chichester B) finished legs in 17 darts while there were 18-dart efforts from Paul Garland (Milton Arms), Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B), Ron

Keith (Fountain B) and Michael Chandler (Lady Hamilton).

Darren Hogg (Clarence Gardens) hit a 118 finish and Terry Dugan (Lord Chichester A) checked-out on 102.

Mick Tate, Jim Scammell (both Stag B) and Pat Callard (Compass Rose) all fired in maximums and Vince Aston (Phoenix North End B) scored 165.

PHOENIX CLUB CHRISTMAS OPEN

A guaranteed £300 top prize will be up for grabs at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club on Friday, December 27.

Entry costs £7 and registration closes at 1pm with the competition starting at 1.30pm.

Anyone losing in a preliminary round or first round can enter a plate contest for £3 with entry fees for this being paid out as prizes.

Early starters can take part in an open pairs competition from 11am, costing £3 per player with money collected going to prizes. Registration closes at 10.30am.