Old House at Home strengthen grip on top spot in Portsmouth Darts League division three

Have your say

John O’Shea hit a 180 as Old House at Home moved four points clear at the summit of Portsmouth League division three.

The Milton outfit overcame Thatchers 7-2 to strengthen their grip on top spot.

House wasted no time in bagging the points as O’Shea, Lewis Archer, Charlie Deluchi, Peter Neale, Bradley Gilmour, Barry Longhurst and Ian Sprake put them 7-0 up.

Peter Lamb and Dave Robinson won consolations for Thatchers.

Lord Chichester B remained in division five’s promotion race after turning up with eight players and beating Oyster House A 8-1.

Gary Hayward threw an 18-darter and was joined on the scoresheet by Bob Rice, Alister Egan, Phil Stringer, Paul Stanley, Dave Gisby and Pete Curtis.

Phoenix North End B sit two points behind division one’s leaders after an 8-1 demolition of Druids Arms A.

Gavin Hall, Trevor Cawte, Craig McEwan, Lee Smith, Vince Aston, Bradley Mulholland, Bob Hey and Lee Cook all won sets.

Charlie Hymers took a consolation, while his Druids team-mate Connor Smith scored 180.

Lady Hamilton are still searching for their first points in division two after losing 7-2 to Fountain.

Fountain celebrated wins from Laurie Clark, Jim Dean, Daryl Connor, Colin Ayling and Brian Colenutt.

Howard Price, who hit a 180, and Michael Chandler replied.

Mermaid enjoyed a 7-2 victory over Oyster House B in division four.

Stuart Edwards, Edward Harding, Bill Messenbird, Luke Roberts, Ryan Edwards and Arnie Le Rouge put them 6-0 up.

Melvin Waters and Dennis Hatherley replied before a walkover capped Mermaid’s win.

Dan Shambrook (Clarence Gardens) threw a 15-dart leg and 120 game-shot last week.

Meanwhile, there were 18-dart legs from Liam Jafkins (Rose in June C), Mike Feaver, Ross Hughes, Justin Hughes (all Lord Chichester B), Phil Harty, Barry Stevens (both Admiral Drake B), Del Thomson (Shearer Arms), Gary Smith, Paul La Roche (both Jolly Taxpayer C), Shane Plummer (Derby Tavern), Rob Knowles (Graham Arms), Ian Pearce, Russell Smith (both Rose in June B) and Lee Robertson (Clarence Gardens).

Jafkins hit a 114 finish, Smith checked out on 104, while Harty and La Roche both scored 180s.

Steve Ockendon (Jolly Taxpayer C) and Jack Seymour (Lord Chichester B) hit 113 and 110 game-shots, respectively.

Craig McCutcheon (Pelham Arms), Ian Saynor, Jon McCoubrie (both Rose in June A), Sam Head (Admiral Drake B) and Craig Dyer (Duke of Devonshire) fired in maximums.