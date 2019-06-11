Organisers thrilled with successful Purbrook Ladies 5 race - Portsmouth Joggers host top show

The organisers of the 2019 Purbrook Ladies 5 were delighted with the success of the event.

With 275 finishers and great support from the team of Portsmouth Joggers, including the marshals, as well as family and friends it was a superb atmosphere at Purbrook Cricket Club.

Joint race director Rachel Thomas said: ‘I really love this race because we have such a variety of runners and we have so many people happy to be here and doing it.

‘It is nice to see them all get over the line and smiling and hugging at the end.

‘Last year we had 265 entries and we sold out within about a month.

‘This year we had 300 places and we sold out within 13 and a half hours, with 68 on the waiting list.’

The prizes were appreciated with demand for more met in terms of top three for age categories and teams.

Nicky Thomas won the plate for the first runner from Portsmouth Joggers.

Joint race director Naouele McHugh said: ‘We’re so proud of Nicky, finishing first from Portsmouth Joggers and she had really good competition with Natalie Thompson so close and Sam Blackledge as well.

‘Great marshals from Portsmouth Joggers helped the day along and lots of cheering at the finish for the ladies.

‘We had lots of ladies who have done very well on our training runs, they have improved every week and they were doing personal bests which was nice.

‘The weather was very kind to us, even if it was a little bit hot for the runners.’