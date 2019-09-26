Owen claims first junior snooker league title

OWEN Jenkins has claimed his first junior snooker league title at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 11-year-old from Havant pipped Thomas Sharp in a 20-week battle that was decided on the final frame.

Jenkins needed to beat Sharp to leapfrog his title rival at the top of the Wednesday league.

Last season’s youngest ever Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour rankings champion edged a close game on the blue after having a 20-point lead whittled away.

Jenkins’ form had deserted him over the summer.

He admitted his hopes were not high after seeing a four-point advantage turn into a one-point deficit over the previous five weeks.

‘I really didn’t have any expectations after how I was playing in the summer,’ he said.

‘But my form started to come back and I was playing the way I used to.’

It meant Sharp finished level on points but had won five fewer frames.

The 15-year-old from Portsmouth has also finished runner-up to Jenkins in the Cuestars rankings.

League organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley said: ‘It was a shame that someone had to lose.

‘Like all crucial frames, it was decided by the odd shot or two.

‘I’m delighted for Owen but feel for Thomas. Both lads deserved the title.’

Jenkins, whose highest break is 54, joined the league in July, 2017.

Billy Reid secured third place in Division 1 ahead of Thomas’s brother Jake.

Ryan Wilson ended an unbeaten run in the last week with victory over former champion Dean Russell to take the honours in Division 2.

Vince Inman claimed the Division 3 title.