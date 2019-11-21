Owen Jenkins progresses to second stage of English Under-14 snooker championships

OWEN Jenkins has booked his spot in the second stage of the English Under-14 Championship.

The 11-year-old stamped his authority on the club qualifier at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Owen Jenkins

Jenkins beat George Laxton and Jake Sharp by 2-0 scorelines before overcoming Connor Wollen 2-0 with breaks of 32, 30 and 29 in the final.

Wollen made a 200-mile round trip from Yate, near Bristol, to compete in the event.

Aaron Wilson lost a close last-four clash with Wollen in a third-frame decider, while Sharp defeated Laxton in the Plate final.

Jenkins and Wollen will take on the best young players in the south of England at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club on December 15.

Elsewhere, 16-year-old Jamie Wilson produced a total clearance of 121 against Oliver Sykes in a Cuestars event in Havant.

It came in a 2-0 semi-final victory in the Plate during the third leg of the Frames Sports Bar Championship Tour at Top Spot Snooker Club.

Wilson then beat home player Elliot Weston 2-1 in the final of the competition for players losing their opening match in the main event.

Waterlooville Sports Bar hosts the fourth leg of eight on Sunday, December 8.

*

Aaron Wilson leads Division 1 of the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar for possibly the first time ever.

The 12-year-old was undefeated in the top group and has a two-point advantage over the chasing pack.

Second-group winner Ryan Wilson climbed to fourth, two points ahead of third-group winner Jenkins. Finn Kirby heads Division 2. Chloe Hall is the front-runner in Division 3.

Jenkins won the top group in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League and shaved Division 1 leader Samuel Laxton’s advantage back to six points.

Former champion Jayden Brookes and Harrison Heath made storming starts to the new Junior Pool League season.

They both won six of their eight frames but Brookes took the honours on the head-to-head rule.

Keira Jackson heads Division 2.

*

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.