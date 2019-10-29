Oyster hit back to claim Portsmouth Winter Darts League success

Oyster House A came from behind to beat Fawcett Inn A 6-3 in Division 3 of the Portsmouth Winter Men’s Darts League.

Josh Olden and Tom Morley gave Fawcett a 2-1 lead after Steve Fell had won the opener, writes LEE TODD.

Oyster seized control with Brad Shires, Jon MacDonald and James Bedden building a 4-1 advantage before Steve Goodeve took the next set to keep Fawcett in the match.

Both sides were short of players so the remaining sets involved redraws and James Bedden won the penultimate clash to give Oyster the match, before Jon MacDonald was gifted the last as a walkover.

Lord Chichester A maintained their 100 per cent record in Division 4 with a 7-2 victory over Jolly Taxpayer B.

Pete Curtis, Bob Rice and Bob Ketchen powered Chichester into a 3-0 lead before Phil Morgan got Taxpayer off the mark.

Phil Stringer, Pat Reed and Paul Stanley gave Chichester an insurmountable lead.

Keiran Avery won a consolation for Taxpayer before Alister Egan added Chichester’s seventh.

Rose in June A dispatched Oyster House B 6-3 to leapfrog them in Division 5.

Oyster took the lead thanks to David Hatherley and Malvin Waters but Malcolm Sparks and Graham Turner restored parity.

Neil Osborn edged Oyster back in front but that was all they could muster as Brad Lennox, Ian Saynor, Paul Saynor and Mitchell Saynor took the remaining ties.

Milton Arms triumphed 5-4 over Rose in June B to stay undefeated in Division 1.

John Howes and Charlie Linkhorn put Milton 2-0 up but Rose levelled through Shane Williams and Chris Harradine (180).

Paul Garland moved Milton ahead again but it was shortlived with Rose’s Shane Mullins making it 3-3.

Phil Rudder – 18-dart leg – and Paul Emeny bagged the points for Rose before Robert Ford won a consolation.

Newcome Arms B enjoyed a 5-2 win against Druids Arms B in Division 2.

Liam Jafkins, Richie Baker, Daniel Jafkins, Tony Price and Charlie Hymers put Arms 5-1 up with only Ian Attfield replying.

Druids’ Stuart Rees, Tony Smith and Darren Maplesden won the remaining ties to make the scoreline more respectable.

Kev Smith (Phoenix North End A) threw a 15-dart leg and scored 180 while Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B) registered a 16-darter and Justin Hughes (Lord Chichester B) finished a leg in 17 darts.

Lee Scattergood (Jolly Taxpayer C) had an 18-dart effort and 180 and there were also 18-darters from Les Rance (Phoenix North End B), John Madgwick (Lord Chichester B), Kyle McManus (Fountain A), Jon McCourbrie, Paul La Roche and Lee O’Donovan (all Jolly Taxpayer C).

Stan Brimecome snr (Phoenix North End A) notched a 152 finish and 180, Mark Cunningham (British Queen) checked-out on 136, Craig McCutcheon (Jolly Taxpayer A) hit a 112 game-shot, and Dean Jones (Lord Chichester B) fired in a maximum.