Burridge made a disappointing start to the Southern League premier division cricket campaign with a nine-wicket defeat at Bashley (Rydal).

After winning the toss and electing to bat Rick Anker’s side struggled to recover from a disastrous start.

Both openers Joe Collings-Wells and Derek Kenway were back in the pavilion without a run on the board.

Richard Lock (49) and Hilio De Abreu (63) led a recovery with a 102-run third wicket stand.

Burridge eventually limped to 196 for nine off their 50 overs.

The home side cruised to the win losing just one wicket and with over 13 overs to spare.

Burridge chairman Rodney Doyle admitted his team were second best.

He said: ‘We didn't bat well enough and were probably 50 runs short of a competitive total.

‘Richie Lock batted beautifully but after he was caught at short fine-leg we lost our momentum.

‘Two silly run outs didn't help our cause.

‘In the end we didn't have enough runs on the board.

‘Bashley bowled well and looked a good side.

‘We will regroup and get ready to go again because nothing is won or lost in the first game of the season.’

Solid partnerships at the start and end of their innings laid the foundation for Portsmouth’s 46-run division one home win against New Milton.

Opting to bat first Ben Duggan (73) and James Christian (19) put on a 78-run opening partnership.

Matt Shaw (61 not out) and debut-making James Holder (30 not out) provided momentum at the finish.

Newly relegated New Milton reached 100 for two before being bowled out for 207 with Dan Wallis (four for 53) and Fahad Ahmed (three for 24) the pick of the home bowlers.

An unbeaten century from Tom Nightingale (112 not out) helped Sarisbury Athletic to a six-wicket win at Sparsholt.

His contribution included nine fours and also six sixes as the visitors chased down 302 for six to win.

Josh Hill (54) and Chris Sanders (66 not out) provided excellent support.

Waterlooville opened their division two campaign with a four wicket defeat at Totton & Eling.

Opener Cole Abraham (32) top scored as Ville were bowled out for 166 runs after electing to bat first.