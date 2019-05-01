Party time as Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun host fancy birthday celebrations

Have your say

It was the third birthday for Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun on Saturday and they had a fancy dress theme.

Many people turned up in pirate or princess outfits with the team of volunteers certainly getting into the spirit of things as they cheered and supported everyone around the course.

Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun birthday event

They had 343 finishers and 30 volunteers, including event director Rob Hall who dressed as a princess.

Lakeside has hosted 156 events with an average of 221 runners per week and an average run time of 29min 46sec.

They have had 5,970 runners between them making a total of 34,544 runs and achieving 6,377 personal bests.

The record attendance is 383 and the total distance covered in the three years of the event is 172,720km.

The birthday celebrations at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun

Dan Slayford finished in first position on Saturday and crowned the birthday event with his quickest time for the course of 17.23.

Louise Griffin, of Baffins Fitclub, finished first lady in 21.49.

Kevan Harding, who represents Emsworth Joggers, completed his 100th parkrun.

It was tough at Southsea parkrun for the 294th event with Storm Hannah certainly having an impact on those aiming to push hard.

Matthew Salt, of Dacorum & Tring, finished in first position in 19.06 with Jenna Fuller finishing first lady in 22.16.

At Queen Elizabeth parkrun the pace at the front was set by Rob Wilson (19.14) with Tamara Lake, of Liss, getting a new personal best of 22.11 to finish first lady.

Martin Groom completed his 50th parkrun.

Havant parkrun held their 363rd event and had 250 finishers.

Denmead Striders’ Sara Saunders did her 100th parkrun.

Lewis Banner got a new personal best of 16.58 in first position, while Marjorie Huet-Martin was the first lady in 21.18.