Paul Mitchinson’s fine run of first-placed finishes was brought to an end in the New Year’s Day Havant parkrun.

The Victory Athletics Club runner, who had broken the tape on each of his past four visits to this particular course, was forced to settle for second behind Julian Manning to mark the start of a new decade.

It was the Denmead Striders athlete who had reason to cheer in his first parkrun of the new year, coming home first in a time of 18:06.

For Mitchinson, who had been first to finish in seven of his previous nine trips to Havant prior to the New Year’s Day event, he could only settle for a place behind Manning (18:16).

Manning’s Denmead Striders’ club-mate, Gary Armstrong, was third to finish in a time of 19:15.

Fay Cripps led the way in the female section, coming home in 21:21.

n Mike Houston edged ever closer to another parkrun milestone on his way to coming home first in the record-breaking Fareham New Year’s Day event.

The Chichester Runners member set a new personal best time on his way to breaking the tape in a time of 17:49.

It was a fine way to start the new decade for Houston, who completed his 149th parkrun.

He was the first of 484 runners across the finish line, which set a new record for the biggest turnout at this particular course.

Portsmouth Triathletes’ Zippy Grice is getting used to second spot in Fareham.

His New Year’s Day runners-up spot (18:23) was the third time in his past three visits to this particular course he has come home behind the first home.

Gosport Road Runners’ Mike Newnham also recorded a pb on his way to clinching third spot (18:31).

Bournville Harriers’ Kate Green, taking part in the Fareham parkrun for the first time, led the way in the female section (20:18).

n Alex Teuten eclipsed the fastest time recorded in the Southsea parkrun on his way to coming home first in the New Year’s Day event.

The Southampton Athletics Club runner came home in an impressive pb time of 14:42 to break the tape.

Sam and Max Costley ensured their club locked out the top three positions at Southsea.

Southampton Athletics Club’s Sam was second home (15:38), while club-mate Max completed the top three (16:42).

Emma Jolley of City of Portsmouth Athletics Club was the first female home (19:02).