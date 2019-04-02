Perfect 10 as North beats Williams to take glory in Portsmouth Individual League

Have your say

Richard North took top spot in week 10 of the Portsmouth Individual League competition, beating Ricky Williams into second place.

North beat Craig McEwan in the semi-finals while Williams overcame Steve Harradine.

Callum Francis won the plate contest with John Large finish as runner-up.

Pete Mitchell and Paul Gibbs reached the last four.

North fired in an 11-dart leg while Buster Turner hit a maximum and 170 finish and John McCoubie and Rob Collins scored five 180s each.

WPM A secured the Gosport Ladies’ Winter League division one title with a 7-2 victory over Three Tuns.

Sarah Herron’s 72 finish couldn’t prevent her Carisbrooke side from going down 7-2 to Foresters Arms B who had a 140 score by Lou Smith.

Clarence’s Sue Pitt scored 131 as they dispatched RNA 5-4.

Lauren Harty notched 140 for WPM B in their 7-2 loss to Queens Head A in division two.

Queens Head B beat Seahorse 6-3 with a 140 from Tina Wrixon.

Stoke Snooker A moved within two points of division three’s leaders as they beat them 6-3.

Green Dragon’s Sarah Newman scored 134 to help them triumph 5-4 over Foresters Pub.

Market House D dropped points in division four’s promotion race as they went down 5-4 to HEDCA.

Bishop’s Waltham SC A continued their domination of Bishop’s Waltham & District League division one with an 8-1 demolition of Park Gate C.

George Mayne hit a 101 finish for Park Gate.

Dan Hill and Dave Laurent hit maximums to help Grapes win 7-2 against Vine who had a 108 finish from Andy Sugg.

Brian Eaton’s 180 couldn’t prevent Linden Tree A going down 5-4 to Barleycorn A.

An 18-dart pairs leg from Stuart Martin and Jack Martin helped Priory A beat Brewery Bar 7-2 in division two.

Bishop’s Waltham SC B pulled level on points with second-placed Woolston after dispatching them 5-4.

Acorn SC B lost ground in division three’s promotion race as they went down 5-4 to Black Dog B.

Portsmouth Darts Series’ Farehamania competition returns for its sixth outing on Saturday, April 13.

A guaranteed £350 top prize will be up for grabs in the men’s competition at Fareham WMC thanks to sponsors Norjon Engineers.

Entry costs £8 per person with prizes for anyone reaching the last eight. It starts at 2pm and will run alongside a ladies’ event with a £100 top prize and over 50s contest offering £40 to the winner. Early losers can also take part in a plate competition costing £3 to enter.

Before the main events there will be early bird singles and open pairs competitions costing £3 and £8 respectively. Doors open at 10am and the first contest starts at 11am. For more information call Stefan Evrard on 07470 092481.

A top prize of £300 is up for grabs in the Easter Open competition at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club on Saturday, April 20.

Entry costs £7 with the main event starting at 1pm while there is also a doubles contest for £3 per player at 11am. Doors open at 9am for breakfast.