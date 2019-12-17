Perfect 10 for Peter Abrahams at Fareham as he closes in on parkrun milestone

Have your say

Peter Abrahams had plenty of reason to cheer in the Fareham parkrun.

The Fareham Crusaders’ member was first home in the event for the second week in succession.

His time of 18:18 also meant he has now broken the tape in Fareham 10 times in 38 appearances.

But the 30-34 age category runner will quickly turn his attentions to another milestone.

Abrahams’ latest appearance in Fareham moved him to within one event of racking up 50 parkruns.

The first 10 finishers were largely made up of runners from clubs across the area.

Portsmouth Triathletes’ Zippy Grice followed Abrahams over the line just five seconds later.

Coincidentally, he too was taking part in his 49th parkrun.

Jamie Foster, taking to the course at Fareham for just a second time, completed the top three with a personal best time of 18:45.

Fareham Crusaders’ pair James Hughes (19:30) and George Aspinall (19:39) were fifth and sixth respectively.

Mike Newnham of Gosport Road Runners pipped the duo to fourth place, coming home in 19:12.

David Mallard, making his 150th appearance in the Fareham parkrun, was eighth (20:18).

Mallard’s Stubbington Green Runners’ club mate Ray Gunner marked a century of parkruns by claiming ninth spot (20:25).

Melissa Gray led the way in the female section, coming home in a time of 23:10.

n Lewis Banner’s dominance at the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun continues this past week.

The Stubbington Green Runners’ member came home first for a 38th time in 49 appearances at the course (17:04).

He has now broken the tape in each of the past four times he’s taken part in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Rob Arkell ensured it was a Stubbington Green top-two lockout, finishing second in a time of 17:47.

Fellow club members Phil Morgan (19:19) and Mark Westbrook (19:44) were fifth and eighth respectively.

Amy Smalley of Gosport Road Runners was the first female across the finish line (22:52).

n Stubbington Green Runners’ Iain Cross recorded a personal best time in the Whiteley parkrun.

Yet, that was not enough to see him come home first in the event.

Martin Stockley of Eastleigh Running Club took that honour, leading the way (17:11).

Cross’ time of 17:48 was his best yet in 18 appearances at Whiteley as he secured second.

Hedge End Running Club’s Jordan Winbourne completed the top three (18:08).

Junior runner Chloe Jones ran a personal best time at Whiteley of 21:36 to lead the way in the female section.