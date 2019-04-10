James Vince is looking for more of the same as Hampshire prepare for the second County Championship match of the season when they face Yorkshire at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

The skipper was delighted with the performance in the opening clash with Essex.

That was a dominant win for Hampshire sealed on Monday and after a bit of a rest they will be looking to do similar damage to Yorkshire.

Vince said: ‘It was pretty much the perfect performance. To score more than 500 and bowl them out twice – everything seemed to go to plan.

‘We have done a lot of overs in the field and the bowlers have had a big workload so we need to get ourselves right and have a little rest before (taking on Yorkshire).’

The determination of the bowlers to halt any feeling of an Essex fightback was impressive – especially given they were asked to take 10 wickets twice without a break in between.

They didn’t let a slow period on Monday morning impact on the wider picture of getting the victory with Fidel Edwards and Kyle Abbott leading the charge.

Vince added: ‘The way our bowlers ran in they never gave up and always put their hands up.

‘No game is easy to captain but we knew the new ball was going to be different so we had to hang in there and hope the bowlers had enough in the tank to hit the stumps with the new ball and they did it well.

‘Fidel and Kyle were outstanding. It is never easy to ask the other team to follow-on and make the bowlers take another 10 wickets. We executed our plans perfectly.

‘Going forward we need to keep on doing the little things right and hopefully the big picture will look after itself.’

The match against Yorkshire starts at 11am on Thursday and continues until Sunday.