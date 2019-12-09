Personal best times and medals aplenty for Locks Heath Swim Squad in Peter Bull meet

Have your say

Locks Heath Swim Squad picked up several medals at the recent Peter Bull meet held at Waterlooville.

There were 113 swims in total, with 75 personal best times recorded by Locks Heath members.

They also managed a return of six gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals.

Locks Heath welcomed Isla Fox and Harrison Plaw in what was the first swim meet for both children.

It was a great effort by both on their debuts.

Several county times were secured over the weekend, which was a great achievement.

These came from Lucy Selby in the 200metre freestyle, Daisy Smith (50m freestyle and 200m butterfly), Josh Beadsworth (50m backstroke) and Jacob Knapp (50m backstroke).

Young Ella Henderson kicked the weekend off by winning silver in the 50m butterfly.

She also went onto secure gold in the 200 backstroke.

Leila McNamara managed to win bronze in the 200m breaststroke and silver in 100m breaststroke.

Owen Berry, who is fairly new to competing, secured gold in the 50m backstroke.

Sophie Bagby, another relatively new swimmer when it comes to competing, won bronze in 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Jacob Knapp won silver in his 50m backstroke race, along with securing a county time.

Toby Ellis secured gold in the 50m backstroke, silver in the 100m freestyle, bronze in 200m individual medley and 50m breaststroke.

Josh Beadsworth won bronze in three of his races, the 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Charlotte Aris won gold in the 200m individual medley and Ruby Goddard took bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Ruby also collected gold in the 100m backstroke and silver in 50m freestyle.

Daisy Smith managed to win a silver medal in the 200m butterfly to go with her county time.

She also claimed gold in 50m freestyle.

Finley Taplin won bronze in 50m breaststroke, while Lucy Selby won silver in the 100m individual medley.

Locks Heath coach Lynda Reid said: 'It was another fantastic meet for Locks Heath Swim Squad.

We have had a great start to the new season and are looking forward to 2020.'