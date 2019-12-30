Peter Abrahams brings up half-century in final Fareham parkrun of the decade

Peter Abrahams will look back on his final parkrun of the decade with fond memories.

The Fareham Crusaders’ member chalked up a half-century of parkrun events completed at his hometown course.

Of the 50 events he has taken part in, all but 11 of those have been at Fareham.

Abrahams was third to finish as he brought up the milestone, coming home in a time of 18:35.

Thomas MacSwayne led the way in the final Fareham parkrun of the decade.

The Stubbington Green Runners’ member broke the tape in a time of 17:58.

That was just five seconds faster than second-placed finisher James Mulready.

The Exeter Harriers’ athlete recorded a new personal best time of 18:03 on his way to a second-placed finish.

Fareham Crusaders pair Phil Chamberlain and Mark Bennion are now both within five events of a parkrun century.

Chamberlain, who finished in 10th (20:23), and Bennion – a place behind his club-mate (20:25) – completed parkruns 96 and 95 respectively.

City of Portsmouth’s Eleanor Purdue led the way in the female section, coming home in a time of 22:09.

n Phillip Brokenshire continued his impeccable record at the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Making just his second appearance in an event, he was first home once again at the course.

His time of 17:28 was a personal best and the second time he has broken the tape in his opening two parkrun events.

Hastings Athletics Club’s James Crombie also recorded a pb on his way to securing a second-placed finish.

He came home in a time of 17:55 as he completed his 25th parkrun event.

It was Tom Slevin who completed the top three, crossing the line in 18:15.

Gosport Road Runners’ Nikki Moxham produced a fine performance to come home sixth overall (18:55).

She was also the first female home in the final Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun this decade.

n Three was the magic number for Mark Chamberlain in the latest Whiteley parkrun.

In what was the final event of the decade, the Hedge End Running Club member was first home for the time in four visits to the course.

This time around he broke the tape in a time of 18:21.

Stubbington Green Runners’ Russ Coleman was second to finish (18:45).

Graeme Rasmussen completed the top three, coming home in a time of 19:00.

Meanwhile, Stubbington Green Runners’ Hollie Smith was the first female to finish (20:00).