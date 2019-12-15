Petersfield close gap at top of Hampshire Premier after leaders Alton drop first points of the season

Petersfield closed the gap at the top of the Hampshire Premier League with a 38-22 win at New Milton & District.

'Field are now just two points behind leaders Alton who suffered their first defeat at the weekend.

New Milton has always been a tough place for Field to visit but this time the contest was done and dusted by half-time.

As they had against Bognor the week before, Field set out their stall early in the first half; looking to the powerful backline to punch holes in the home defence.

The tactic paid off quickly as inside centre Greg Jansen steamrollered his way to the line, dragging two defenders with him before grounding the ball on the line.

Standoff Nick Blumlein added the conversion.

Field’s next try came courtesy of forward power when, from a ruck on the New Milton line, hooker Nic Wilde powered over.

The hosts hit back with a try but almost immediately full-back Tom Land essayed a huge punt downfield and, running at pace on to the wickedly bouncing ball, pulled off an outrageous one-handed collection before racing to the line.

Field took advantage of two yellow cards shown to New Milton players and the impressive Ryan Wilkie scampered from a ruck past a bemused defence to score by the posts.

Blumlein again added the conversion.

Right on half-time, Land scored under the posts and Blumlein's conversion virtually sealed the game at 26-5.

Field started brightly in the second half with real bite in defence and a lot of adventure in attack.

Winger, Will Matthews scored his side’s fifth try with Land again adding the final score.

Despite allowing New Milton four tries, Field maintain their position as having the most frugal defence in the league.

With Alton slumping 30-7 at Bognor - their first loss after 11 straight wins - Field are now right on their heels and boasting a far superior points difference, 343 to 187.

In the same division, Fareham Heathens - who recently pulled off a suprise success at Bognor - suffered a crushing 71-12 defeat at Alresford.

*

Locksheath Pumas reached the midway point of their Hampshire One campaign with a 24-5 bonus point win at Gosport & Fareham II.

Tries from Charlie Ford, Jonathan Elsmore and two from Sam Floyd made sure that the Pumas kept the pressure on the leading pack.

Gosport defended well all game and got themselves back into the match early in the second half to level.

But in the last 20 minutes the Pumas showed their superiority, scoring a further three tries - two of which were converted by outside-half Nick Destefano.

*

Gosport & Fareham slipped back into trouble with a 27-7 defeat at fellow London Three South West relegation battlers Trojans at Stoneham Lane.