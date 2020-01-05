Petersfield continue to set the pace in the Hampshire Premier as they start the new year with victory at Eastleigh

Petersfield consolidated top spot in the Hampshire Premier with another valuable five-point win on the road in their first match of 2020.

Field knew they were unlikely to repeat the 124-0 thumping victory they recorded against Eastleigh in their meeting earlier in the season.

It proved the case as the heavy going on a very muddy pitch suited the home side more than the free-wheeling Reds, although they did run out 34-7 victors.

On this occasion, the hosts were able to put out a true second 15 squad, supported by a handful of firs team players.

The teams were looking evenly matched until a high tackle in the Eastleigh 22 gifted Blumlein a shot at goal, which he slotted to open Field’s account.

Petersfield's first try soon followed as Tom Whitehouse cantered away.

The reliable Blumlein converted to give Field a 10-0 lead.

The visitors then scored again straight from the restart.

It was Whitehouse at the back scoring for the second time, giving the visitors a 15-0 lead at the break.

The second half continued much in the same vein with a good physical battle ensuing.

Field’s Ryan Morse and Jackson Clark relished the contest and it was the former who started the build-up to Field’s third try with a break on the left.

But it was left wing Andrew Wood who took all the credit, with his mazy 30-metre run beating four defenders on his way to touching down in the corner.

In response, Eastleigh piled on the pressure with 20 minutes of all-out attack, which had Field’s defence working overtime to keep them out.

But having withstood the barrage, a Morse turnover set Field on a breakout that ended with Blumlein crashing over for try number four.

A fifth try came following a Samson Carroll charge down.

Quick hands from Andy Barnes enabled Hunter to kick ahead, with Whitehouse dribbling the ball into the in-goal area to touch down to complete his hat-trick.

The final word went to Eastleigh as they exploited an overlap on the left wing in the final minute to run in a converted consolation try in the corner.

n Also in the Premiership, Fareham Heathens suffered a 39-0 defeat at Millbrook.