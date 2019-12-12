Petersfield are looking to maintain their pressure on Hampshire Premier leaders Alton with a tricky trip to New Milton & District (2pm).

The New Forest side are in form, having won their last four games - a run culminating in last weekend’s 29-16 success at Fareham Heathens.

But Petersfield have won nine of their 11 games so far this season, amassing 472 points in the process.

Director of rugby Bernie Rhodes said: ‘Our preparation has been hampered by the weather this week, though, most of our senior squad played in the annual charity game against the Royal Navy President’s XV on Tuesday.’

It was the first time in four years the Field were victorious, despite the game being called a bit short due to an on-field injury.

Rhodes added: ‘The lads will be under no illusion that they will need to notch up again in performance to sustain our winning run and to apply pressure on Alton at every opportunity.’

Second row forward Alex Patience will miss the game due to an ankle injury and the ever-present Jordan Allan on the wing will miss out due to a head injury sustained against Bognor.

Battering centre Jordan Hunter is also unavailable for selection.

Head coach Jason Ford remarked: ‘As usual, we are juggling with injuries and those available.

‘We are lucky to have such a strong squad which can be seen by the position our second team hold in Hampshire 2.

‘They are top of the league having won all their games.

‘We know conditions will be tough, but we have played and prevailed in similar conditions already this season.’

Petersfield trail leaders Alton by seven points, with the latter having a 100 per cent record after 11 matches.