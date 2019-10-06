Petersfield RFC coach hails ‘dogged determination’ as Hampshire Premiership leaders carry on winning

Petersfield consolidated their position at the top of the Hampshire Premiership with a hard-fought 28-17 win against Millbrook at Penns Pace.

Coach Jim Pearce admitted the home side had to work hard to maintain their unbeaten record.

'Millbrook came and put up a fight,' said Pearce.

'They were also unbeaten coming into the game so we knew it wouldn't be easy.

'We had to be up to the challenge because getting the win was important.

'In the end it was our dogged determination and excellent defence at close quarters that got us there.'

The home side led 16-10 at the halfway stage with outside half Nick Blumlein prominent.

He kicked two penalties, a dropped goal and also converted a Jordan Allan try.

In the second half Field added two more tries through Jay Bremner and Allan, his second of the game which was converted by Blumlein.

In the same division, Alton have also claimed five wins out of five after caning Fareham Heathens 58-17.

All Fareham’s points came in the first half, and coach Dave Wheaton was angry with what followed.

‘The second half was completely different, the lads just seemed to give up, missed tackles, poor decision making, lack of heart,’ he remarked.

‘The lads need to take a long hard look at themselves, as this league is a tough one.

‘We are a side of talented individuals, but we’re not a talented team at present.’

Gosport & Fareham and United Services Portsmouth are both still looking for their first win in London Three South West.

The Blue and Golds slipped to an 18-3 defeat at Old Georgians, with US Portsmouth endured a fourth straight loss - 51-12 at Weybridge Vandals.

Locksheath Pumas lost 26-15 at Fawley in Hampshire One.

Playing their first home game this season, Southsea Nomads were second best to Petersfield II in a 35-10 defeat.

Havant Ladies enjoyed a thrilling 23-19 win against London Irish Ladies at Hooks Lane.

Tash Elliott scored the winning try three minutes from the end.

Steph Wyatt and Tash Bullock, the latter converted by Kirstie Hopkins, also scored in the first half.

Hopkins kicked two penalties but with eight minutes left the visitors led 19-18.