Phil is the Jewell in the crown for Sarisbury... Purbrook win... Hambledon edged

Phil Jewell crowned Sarisbury Athletic’s 65-run Southern League division one win at Calmore Sports by taking two crucial wickets.

A sixth-wicket partnership of 88 runs threatened to derail Sarisbury before Jewell removed both the danger men.

Hambledon's Luke Barber batting against Fawley. Picture: Keith Woodland (220619-563)

Batting first Sarisbury set a target of 185 for seven with Ricky Rawlins (45), Tom Mills (36) and Tom Nightingale (50) the pick of the batsmen.

Jordan Wright took four wickets for 18 runs to leave the hosts struggling on 25 for five before they launched a late counter-attack.

In the premier division the Havant bowlers proved the key to their 73-run win against bottom of the league Basingstoke & North Hants.

Havant were restricted to 166 for nine off 64 overs with Chris Stone, who hit 51, and Richard Hindley, with 35, providing the main substance.

The visitors couldn’t cope with the bowling of Siviwe Gidana, four wickets for 20 runs, and Richard Jerry, four for 23.

Hambledon lost their top-of-the-table division three game against Fawley by two wickets.

Overseas player Luke Barber hit 68 as he once again starred with bat and ball for the home side.

He provided valuable runs as Hambledon struggled to 170 for eight.

Then he got close to winning the game with his bowling, taking three wickets for 37 runs, before Fawley sneaked home.

Purbrook showed their quality by inflicting a first defeat of the season on league-leaders Bashley (Rydal) II at the Heath.

Brad Mengham took five wickets for 20 runs as Bashley were bowled out for 120.

Opening bat Martin Lee made 43 to seal the win.

Wickets tumbled around him leaving Purbrook reeling at 58 for five but he refused to budge.

Portsmouth & Southsea failed to chase down 166 for eight in their 10-run defeat at Trojans.

Jake Peach took four wickets as Trojans were limited to 166 for eight.

Tom Benfield contributed 22 runs and Ollie Kanavan hit 39, then Dean Lee and Ben Saunders guided them close.

A late collapse, with the last four wickets falling for 11 runs, condemned Jack Davies’ side to defeat.

Gosport Borough maintained their promotion push in the Hampshire League division one with a one-wicket win against Ropley.