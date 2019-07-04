Have your say

Bill Phillips was an unlikely hero for Waterlooville D as they booked their final place in the Portsmouth & District Billiards League’s Presidents Cup.

The former Leigh Park cueist hadn’t been in the best of form in recent weeks.

But that was soon forgotten about as he thumped young Rob Derry 200-150 to help beat the Waterlooville C team on aggregate.

Harry Wilson also helped cause with a 26-point win over Martyn Johnson.

The C outfit won four of the pairings but still went out 1183-1124.

Colin Johnson, Zak Truscott, Gary Wilton and Derry all chalked up wins.

However, the biggest was by six as the handicap system kept it on a knife edge to quieten the few critics.

Holders Craneswater A are also through after a hard earned win at Waterloville A at Aston Road.

The Southsea squad are much changed from the former star-studded team of latter years.

There was little in it early on as Liam Melia won for the visitors, before Simon Chapman replied.

Ryan Meers then gave home side hope.

On the other table, Heath Smith could not get going and Mark Donnelly won by 128 to give Andy Boulton’s charges a huge lead.

Emma Bonney did her best with breaks of 57 and 37 to beat Simon Petrie, before Rob Kirby got the better of Cliff Robbins for 1129-991 triumph,