Phoenix North End beat Lawrence Arms to get off the mark in Portsmouth Summer League

Phoenix North End B earned their first points of the season in division three of the Portsmouth Men's Summer League as they beat Lawrence Arms 6-3.

Matt Slade’s 127 check-out gave Lawrence the initial lead but they were soon 3-1 down as Steve Burtenshaw, James Adams and Anthony Adams struck for Phoenix, writes Lee Todd.

Tom Robson halved Lawrence’s deficit before Phoenix’s Jordan Francis and Jamie McClelland took the next two sets to bag the points.

Kurt Russell won a consolation set for Lawrence before Ian Vincent notched an 18-darter in adding Phoenix’s sixth.

Mermaid moved into division four’s top four after coming from behind to triumph 6-3 against Fawcett Inn B.

Fawcett went 3-1 up courtesy of Bill White, Jodie Thorne and Adam Candy while only Arnie Le Rouge could muster a response for Mermaid.

But it was one-way traffic from there on.

Ryan Edwards, Edward Harding, Jamie Poulter and Luke Roberts were all on the mark for Mermaid and they were awarded the last leg as a walkover for James Woolley.

Newcome Arms A are still searching for their first points of the season after suffering a 5-4 defeat to Red, White & Blue in division five.

Mark Williams and Steve Wood Snr put Newcome 2-0 up before Colin Hatherley and Cliff Martin restored parity for Red, White & Blue.

Newcome moved two legs ahead again through Ryan Revill and Dave West but once more Red, White & Blue battled back thanks to John McKeon and Mark McKeon leaving their team-mate Andy Stead to win the decisive final tie.

Milton Arms triumphed 5-4 against Rose in June C in division one.

Neil Silvester, Neil Hewson and Malcolm Ogden put Milton 3-0 up before Fon Owen could get Rose off the mark.

Charlie Linkhorn moved Milton within a set of victory and Phil Rudder sealed the win with an 18-dart leg and finishes of 158 and 112.

Rose made the score more respectable as they took the remaining clashes through Shaun Roberts, with a 180, Liam Jafkins and Trevor Roberts.

Rose in June B were back to winning ways in division two as they overcame George & Dragon 5-4.

Les Phipps and Liam Emery earned George a 2-0 advantage only for Mark Ford, Shane Williams and Michael Neat to edge Rose in front, with Williams checking out on 101.

George’s Mark French squared the match at 3-3 but Rose took the next two set with wins from Shane Mullins and Chris Harradine giving them an insurmountable lead.

Grant McKnight scored 180 as he won the final set as a consolation for George.

Paul La Roche (Jolly Taxpayer C) threw a 15-dart leg and a 101 finish while there were 17-dart legs from Paul Richmond, Leigh Rawlins (both Clarence Gardens), Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) and Frankie Howard (Lord Chichester B), with Richmond scoring 180.

James Brooker (Admiral Drake B) notched an 18-dart effort and 114 game-shot and Neil Hallett (Druids Arms A), Gary Smith, Shaun O’Donovan, Steve Ockenden (all Jolly Taxpayer C) and Justin Hughes (Lord Chichester B) also finished legs in 18 darts.

Bradley Mulholland (Phoenix North End B) checked out on 112, Danny Browne (Stag B) hit a 108 finish and Ray Marsh (Druids Arms A) and Pete Roberts (Barley Mow) had 104 and 102 game-shots respectively.

Barry Stevens (Admiral Drake B) fired in two maximums and there were also 180s from Keith Mayne (Portland Arms), Ross Hughes (Lord Chichester B), Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B), Dennis Smith (Admiral Drake B) and Dave Paul (Froddington Arms).

Steve Harradine won week two of the Portsmouth Individual League, beating Rob Collins into second place.

Harradine beat Paul Gibbs in the semi-finals while Collins saw off Callum Francis.

Bob Crawley won the plate contest, winning the final against Gary Cooper. Stuart Smith and Pete Mitchell both reached the last four.

Harradine and Collins both registered 12-dart legs with Collins also firing in five maximums and Francis hit a 133 check-out.