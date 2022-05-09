The event has been held on a weekly basis since January 2015 - apart from during national lockdowns - at Portsmouth’s Bransbury Park.
In that time, thousands of local youngsters - aged 4 to 14 - have competed in the events which are held over a 2k distance.
Jonah Tildesley was first to finish in the 300th event, in a personal best time of 7 minutes and 20 seconds. Romilly Baker, a member of the City of Portsmouth AC, was third and first girl in 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
Jonah’s time was the fastest at an Eastney parkrun since Toby Loughlin clocked 6 minutes and 54 seconds at the 273rd staging of the event last October.
Pictures by Alex Shute.