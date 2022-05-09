The event has been held on a weekly basis since January 2015 - apart from during national lockdowns - at Portsmouth’s Bransbury Park.

In that time, thousands of local youngsters - aged 4 to 14 - have competed in the events which are held over a 2k distance.

Jonah Tildesley was first to finish in the 300th event, in a personal best time of 7 minutes and 20 seconds. Romilly Baker, a member of the City of Portsmouth AC, was third and first girl in 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Jonah’s time was the fastest at an Eastney parkrun since Toby Loughlin clocked 6 minutes and 54 seconds at the 273rd staging of the event last October.

Pictures by Alex Shute.

1. Toby Rotton, 4, at the 300th Eastney Junior parkrun Photo by Alex Shute Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Peter Pan - AKA Louis Jones, 4 Photo by Alex Shute Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Jonah Tildesley was first to finish in 7 minutes 20 seconds Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4. Alice Stoneham, 5 and mum Jen Stoneham, the Run Director Photo by Alex Shute Photo: - Photo Sales