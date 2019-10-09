Portchester suffer repeat of misery at Copnor A&E in Portsmouth Snooker League

Have your say

Portchester X suffered another thrashing at Copnor A&E in the first week of the new Portsmouth & District Snooker League season.

The X-men were hammered there at the end of the billiards campaign, writes Graham Simper.

They wanted a different outcome this time but were thumped again 10-2.

They had early hope as Mark Kingswell and Darren Inch kept it at 2-2.

Then disaster struck as Lee Eden, Mark Tillison, with a 33 break, Ant Lacey and Steve Toms, who rolled in a 30, took control for a dream start.

Reigning champions Creaneswater A were held to a 6-6 draw as Dusty Tingley potted well for Leigh Park.

Mike Talmond hit back for the six-year title holders.

Emsworth started well with a 9-3 triumph at Waterlooville Allstars.

They controlled the early exchanges with Greg Harding, Bobby Terry and skipper Chris Hardyman making it 6-0.

The Aston Road outfit then dug in thanks to Callum White, James Budd and Chloe White.

Wayne and Lee Rendle were quickly in their stride with breaks of 40 and 38 respectively to give Copnor D a narrow 7-5 win at Cowplain Z.

The consistent Steve Hughes saved the host’s bacon with a double over Tony Simmons.

Paul Jagger compiled a 37 to guide Bellair A to an 8-4 victory over Craneswater Z.

Simon Petrie pulled a couple back for the visitors before the Havant side won the last four frames with doubles by Phil Skinner and Greg Jones.

Craneswater R were the big hitters in division two with a 10-2 success over Waterlooville C.

James Sorrell then Liam Melia made it 5-1 with a 30 break.

Tom Wells and Martin Richardson took it to 9-1.

Barry Wooley managed to stop the gallop, sharing the racks with Grant Vernon.

Matt Paffett scored a 34 to back Roy Kellett up but Post Office were edged 7-5 by Craneswater Q.

Aidan Russell, Adam Gillen and Jamie Gray all bagged a brace to see the visitors through.

Waterlooville Xcels returned to their old stomping ground at Copnor.

They got off to a good start with Andy Chambers giving the a lead.

Then their luck changed as a quartet of Derek Foster, John Wyatt, with a 31 break, Stacey Wearn and Phil Ledington gave the city boys a 9-1 lead.

John Oldfield and Sam Laxton shared the last two.

Laxton’s win was on the black although Wearn and Ledington had the luck on the last ball earlier.

Waterlooville D and Bellair X shared the frames.

Dan Harvest, Steve Wilson and Bill Phillips were the home scorers while Archie Archer, Rich Howell and Karl Smith did well for the visitors.

Two fixtures were called off in division three but Bellair used the five-man option and pocketed a handsome 10-2 victory against Waterlooville Butler Boys.

Paul Merrett, Matt Beardsworth, Brad Baldwin and Chester Bailey all strolled through.

Waterlooville B chalked up an 8-4 win against Craneswater Dandy after doubles from Kelvin Connor and Colin Johnson.

However, the Southsea guys were without their star potter Ioan Moon.

Matt Sheath got Alexandra Bowls off to a decent start then Karl Davies gave them a 5-1 lead and Cowplain seemed to be heading for an early reverse.

The run of the ball then turned dramatically as Garry Curtis won his two against Dave Harfield and Will Garrett won the final frames against Alan Freemantle to make it 6-6.