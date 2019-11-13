Portsmouth bareknuckle boxer Mickey Parker expecting ‘a good scrap’ and to get ‘covered in claret’ again

Portsmouth bareknuckle boxer Mickey Parker is planning to show why he’s a fans’ favourite in London this weekend

Parker is matched with Dave Thomas at London’s O2 Indigo on Saturday – and says he expects around 120 supporters to follow him to the capital for what’s sure to be another crowd-pleasing scrap.

The 37-year-old said: ‘Dave is a lovely, lovely fella – but tough as old boots.

‘We are both the same really. We come to fight and I’ve got no doubt we will both end up covered in claret at the end of the fight!

“That’s fine by me. We do it for the fans. We give them what they want.

‘Every time I fight, my ticket sales go up. Everyone knows I’m getting in there to have a good scrap and they like watching it.

‘Everyone around where I live knows I’m a bareknuckle boxer.’

Bareknuckle boxing is one of the the country’s fastest-growing sport and bosses have booked Wembley Arena for next year.

The venue has a 12,000 capacity and Parker said: ‘The shows are getting bigger and bigger and I would love to fight there.’

Parker has had a rethink to prolong his bareknuckle career.

He has decided he’s sick of being involved in David and Goliath clashes – and has got down to cruiserweight after being outweighed by a colossal three stones in his last fight.

He was beaten on points by former MMA star Mark Godbeer and said: ‘I’ve decided giving away three stones isn’t the best thing to do. I like getting stuck into the big lads, but that’s a bit too much.

‘Godbeer had been around the world knocking out the best MMA fighters, but when he hit me I just laughed at him!’

Parker hit the national headlines in January 2018 when he won a fight in London just a few days after losing part of his hand in a freak accident.

A gust of wind had slammed his front door shut at his Portsmouth home, severing the tip of his index finger as a result.

But he still went on to beat opponent Scott Welton.