A determined display from Portsmouth was rewarded with a 3-1 home success against Andover.

The visitors looked confident and had finished third in the league last season so came in with good pedigree, writes Luke Parsons.

Both sides quickly got going with some slick play.

Andover missed chances and were punished by Portsmouth who converted their first penalty corner of the game, Stu Avery slotting home his second in two games from a neatly-worked routine.

Shortly after the break Andover equalised.

Not to be kept down Portsmouth responded well and were rewarded with a penalty corner which Pete Hayward slammed into the bottom corner from a straight strike at the top of the circle for 2-1.

As the match progressed Andover started to look frustrated and with 10 minutes to go Portsmouth broke away from the midfield battle.

Avery, Chris Bollam and Palmer linked up sublimely to punish Andover a third time.

An open play move was finished by Palmer who dived full length to tip in at the post.

The victory made it two wins from two for the new Portsmouth outfit.

Portsmouth men’s seconds lost 3-2 at Swanage and Wareham.

Daniel Brettell scored twice for the visitors but a late strike clinched it for the hosts.

At Admiral Lord Nelson School, Portsmouth men’s thirds were beaten 4-0 by Aldershot & Farnham thirds in Hampshire League division five.

Man of the Match for Portsmouth was Owen Barnes.

The Portsmouth men’s fourth team beat Wimborne 5-3 in a thriller.

Caleb Rowland, Pete Wingate and Craig Watts netted in the first half.

Rowland and Wingate added another each after the break.

Man of the match was awarded to Rudi Lambert for his hard work in defence.

Portsmouth men’s veterans were beaten 9-4 by Winchester.

Martin King netted twice with John Pratt and Mark Wilson also scoring.