Portsmouth drop out of Hampshire/Surrey 2 top three after second successive loss

Portsmouth men’s 1sts slipped out of the top three of the Hampshire/Surrey Regional 2 table after a second successive defeat.

A week after seeing their unbeaten run ended by leaders Aldershot & Farnham, they crashed to a disappointing 2-1 loss at Surrey Spartans.

That was despite Luke Parsons sweeping Portsmouth ahead at the back post following good work from Stu Avery and Chris Palmer.

As the half drew to a close, Surrey levelled from a short corner.

The second half saw coach Chris Wimshurst change the formation, but frequent errors allowed Surrey increased possession and eventually the lead.

Portsmouth’s man of the match was Niall Gray, and the team will now aim to avoid a third successive loss against rock bottom Chichester - who have yet to collect a point - this weekend.

Portsmouth 2nds defeated Aldershot & Farnham 2nds 2-0.

After keeper Ed Smyth had pulled off some good saves, a blistering pass from Ivan Boswell was touched home by Dan Hargreaves.

Adam Payne's persistent efforts up front paid off with a second goal.

Portsmouth’s lead in the second half was solidly defended by Jake Jolliffe, Jon Farmer, Simon Payne and Ben Hayward.

After taking the lead against the run of play, Portsmouth 3rds romped to a 5-2 victory at Salisbury.

Alfie Hall opened their account and, after an equaliser, David Johns restored Portsmouth’s lead at half-time.

Following another leveller, Johns grabbed his second goal and Owen Barnes extended the lead with a powerful shot from the top of the D.

Hall completed the nap hand after collecting a smart fast pass out of defence from James Payne.

A young Portsmouth 4ths lost 6-2 at US Portsmouth 2nds.

The visitors fielded only three players over the age of 18 and were 5-0 down at the interval.

Will Duffy and Harrison Carkeek-Blakley grabbed second half consolations, with some great goalkeeping from man of the match Jack Hargreaves.

The 5ths lost 4-3 at home to Lavant, while the men’s vets XI were beaten 3-1 by US Portsmouth.

John Arnell had struck a first half leveller, while debutant keeper Gus Hickman pulled off some fine saves.

