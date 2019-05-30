Portsmouth eye polished display against Andover

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH host Andover at St Helens in a big Southern League division one contest.

Both teams are in good form having lost just once in their opening four games and home captain Jack Marston is expecting a tough game.

He said: ‘Andover have ex-Hampshire batsman Lewis McManus playing for them so we know they will present a threat.

‘I am confident if we turn up then we can get the right result.

‘We have picked up some good momentum in the last couple of weeks.

‘Narrowly getting over the line at Rowledge was a big moment in the season for us.

‘It gave us greater belief and confidence going forward.’

That confidence was in evidence in the win at Ventnor where Portsmouth posted a mammoth 350 runs.

Ben Duggan scored an excellent century and he was well supported by Fraser Hay and Will Smitherman.

Marston thinks there is more to come from his side.

He said: ‘We are still looking for that complete polished performance.

‘Maybe we can produce it against Andover because we generally play better on our home ground.’

Wicket-keeper Alex Hammond is back from injury.

Portsmouth are also in t20 action at home on Sunday against South Wilts.

Sarisbury host Ventnor and the teams also play a t20 match on Sunday.

In division two Waterlooville face Basingstoke & North Hants on Saturday.